Cindy Mccain Is Being A Little Rich

Via The Page, I see that Cindy McCain will be on Stephanopoulos tomorrow fulminating against Obama's convention speech:

"I'm offended by Barack Obama saying that about my husband," said McCain's wife Cindy.

When asked if Obama went too far in his criticism of McCain, Cindy responded, "I do. I do. I really do."

McCain also said beer distributorship her father built, which is the source of much her family's wealth, typifies the American Dream.

"My father had nothing. He and my mother sold everything they had to raise $10,000," she said. "I'm proud of what my dad and my mother did and what they built and left me. And I intend to carry their legacy as long as I can."