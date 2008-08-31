Not So Great Moments In College Football Pre-game Ceremonies

From the Raleigh News & Observer (via my mother-in-law):

Duke officials were a bit surprised when, at 6 p.m. Saturday, about an hour before the scheduled kickoff of their game against James Madison, two men parachuted into Wallace Wade Stadium and landed with a game ball.

Problem was, the Blue Devils -- who were warming up on the field along with their guests from Virginia -- weren't expecting it.

"All we know is, they must have missed their jump site," a team official said.

And they did -- because the jump site was meant to be about eight miles away.

North Carolina was scheduled to receive the game ball for its contest against McNeese State via an aerial team at about that time in Chapel Hill.