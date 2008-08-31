Thoughts On The Convention



I write from Telluride, Colorado where I arrived just before Barack

Obama began to deliver his convention address. Of course, I watched

it and, more importantly, heard it. That is, I heard one of

the most artfully crafted speeches I recall. He did not use the

phrase I've been pressing on my friends in the campaign. But it was

really about the rebuilding of the "social contract" among Americans.

That social contract has been in tatters for a long time, as early as

Bill Clinton's second term. And, while the evidence for this could be

felt palpably by increasing numbers of Americans, even increasing

numbers under George Bush, it was also sensed psychologically and

spiritually in the sullen lives of many in the citizenry and

especially by way of contrast to the indulgence of smug super-rich.



The fact is that I did not really appreciate the convention, aside

from a few particular speeches: that of Al Gore which I heard the day

after it was given; that of (I have sheepishly to admit again) John

Kerry; and, of course, Ted Kennedy's farewell, may God grant him

health and life.



I came into politics -- we called it the "new politics" then -- against a

very young Kennedy in 1962 when I (for my sins) was active in the

Democratic primary campaign of putative "peace candidate" and Harvard

historian H. Stuart Hughes, grandson of the late Chief Justice of the

United States and a veteran with those in the Office of Strategic

Services (O.S.S., prelude to the C.I.A.) who were ready to accommodate

each and every ambition of the Soviet Union. The third candidate in

the race was Eddie McCormack, nephew of the then Speaker of the House. In any case, the Hughes campaign expired with about 1 1/2% of

the vote almost all of whom were actually pro-Castro, another station

on the cross of fellow-traveling. It's a long time ago. But the

rancor against Teddy took many seasons before it passed.



It was actually exacerbated when Robert Kennedy barged into Eugene

McCarthy's presidential campaign in 1968 and brought with him the

relentless momentum of the clan and its blindly ambitious hangers-

on. 1968 ended in the spring, first with the assassination of Martin

Luther King and then with the killing by a Palestinian terrorist of

Bobby himself. (Yes, do not forget that.) Gene when into St. John's

seminary to punish himself, I think. But the ragged edge of the

relationship between the Kennedy Democrats and the McCarthy Democrats

did not get smoother,



Indeed, I never publicly admitted my admiration for Teddy until after I saw him at Gene's funeral in the National

Cathedral. No, I do not admire his foreign policy. And, yes, that

means we have on this broad matter shifted sides. But I do admire,

very much admire, his insistence that American liberalism needs be

rigorous and vigorous, impassioned and inspired. He probably is the

most morally attuned member of the Senate, and I want to pay tribute

to him here again and to apologize for all the shabby thoughts I had

about him in the past.



I believe that Barack Obama carries Teddy's torch.



So why didn't I much like the convention?



First of all, I still recall when Democratic conventions (I had and

have no interest in Republican ones) were a context for intellectual

argument, moral confrontation and political decision-making above and

beyond the choosing of the candidates by acclamation. In that sense,

I was for a brief moment sympathetic to Hillary's demand for a roll

call. But then it became perfectly obvious that she was bargaining for

deference and nothing more, except trying to make the Obama people

crawl, which they did. Go back and read about the 1948 convention and

the ones of 1960, 1964, 1968, 1972. This is not nostalgia.



My second objection was to the sheer quality of the speeches and the

speakers. The fact is that both talks and talkers, most of them, were

simply dreary, uninspired, repetitive, treacly. The "real folk" were

not the worst, that category belonging to the office-holders whose

dull utterances made my wonder how they ever won an election in the

first place. But the real folk made the party look like a collection

of losers, burdened by pathos as much as by policy. Should the

convention not be an opportunity for us Democrats to show that we are

a party of achievers? Lawyers, theologians (not hack preachers),

doctors, university professors, inspiring scientists, a philosopher or

historian, intrepid business people and social visionaries. Maybe

even an economist or two who, although maybe disagreeing with one

another, might have taught the nation a thing or two, say Larry

Summers and Robert Reich, not at one with one another, but both

fervent Democrats.



My third complaint is about the music which was about as distinctive

as the sounds you hear in your gym. Relentless and dumbing. The

party is fighting for the patriotic vote. Why not a chorus, maybe

even the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, singing the old traditional and

still inspiring "America the Beautiful," "The Battle Hymn of the

Republic" (yes, there wars worth fighting), "America the Beautiful,"

"God Bless America," "Lift Every Voice and Sing," "If I Had a Hammer,"

"This Land is You Land," "This is My Country," "Ballad for Americans,"

maybe Neil Diamond's "America." I bet each of you might add one or

two. Or, in concert style, Aaron Copland's "Fanfare for the Common

Man," something from Dvorak's "New World Symphony," maybe Leonard

Bernstein's "Kaddish," dedicated "to the beloved memory of John F.

Kennedy."



End of my reflections.



