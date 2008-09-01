- The Gustav Effect: How this tragedy could benefit the Republicans. by Nate Silver
- Why Sarah Palin Isn't Getting The Harriet Miers Treatment by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
- 'Reason, If Not Honor, Demands That We Go To The Rescue Of Europe In Tbilisi' by Bernard-Henri Levy
- Obama Is Not--Repeat, Is Not--A Messianic Cult Leader by Jonathan Chait
- How Important Are The Next Eight Years For The Environment, Really? by Bradford Plumer
- The Palin Selection Isn't Just Arrogant--It's Dangerous by Peter Scoblic