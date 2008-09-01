





In the past few days, the press has politely gone through the non-gender-related reasons McCain could have chosen Sarah Palin as his running mate: She's young; she's a reformer; she's country; she's pro-life; she fires up the base; she is--we've even been asked to believe--McCain's "soulmate." But Palin herself doesn't pull any punches on the substance of her selection. The last real point in her stump speech as rolled out in Ohio last Friday--the final idea she leaves you with--is this one:

It was rightly noted in Denver this week that Hillary left 18 million cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling in America. But it turns out the women of America aren't finished yet, and we can shatter that glass ceiling once and for all!

I wonder how Hillary feels about Palin's theft of her "highest, hardest glass ceiling" phrase. This isn't just any piece of rhetoric lifted out of a long Hillary quotebook. It's one of the quintessential, signature Hillary ideas, debuted at an Emily's List lunch honoring Nancy Pelosi in March 2007, reiterated constantly throughout her campaign, and cemented as an iconic Hillary line in her June concession speech. Seeing Palin appropriate this phrase is like watching McCain suddenly start to parade around calling for "change you can believe in."

But what's worse is that Palin made the already-bad line even more awful. I always thought this particular line of Hillary's was below her: It was an attempt to trump her opponent's claim to history, a politically dubious approach in a Democratic field full of historic hopefuls, to say nothing of its morality. Yes, I know "glass ceiling" has typically been used to refer, specifically, to the professional obstacles women face. But when Hillary invoked it, I always heard in it a broader suggestion. The superlative, no-comparisons-allowed construction "highest, hardest" in place of "high" and "hard" aimed to pit grievances against grievances, to outdo Obama on the special-historic-quest front.