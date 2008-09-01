HOMETOWN: Miami, Florida

EDUCATION: B.A. from Florida Atlantic University; Completed the Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government

EARLY CAREER: He began in 1971 as a firefighter and paramedic with the North Miami Beach Fire Department. He later served in several deputy administrative roles and eventually became chief of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, which had roughly 1,900 members and a $200-million budget. He is also a past president of the International Association of Fire Chiefs.



DISASTER EXPERIENCE PRIOR TO FEMA: He became fire chief just three months before Hurricane Andrew ravaged Florida in 1992. Four years later, he dealt with response to the ValuJet 592 crash in the Everglades. During a Senate confirmation hearing in 2001, he also described overseeing responses to several tornadoes, floods, and hazardous material spills.

FEDERAL CAREER: Since 2001, Paulison has served in various Department of Homeland Security (DHS) roles, including director of the U.S. Fire Administration and director of the new Preparedness Division of the Emergency Preparedness & Response Directorate. And, of course, for the last three years he's been directing FEMA.