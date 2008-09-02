Some were speculating that Gustav might give John McCain an opportunity to appear Presidential and in charge on the first day of his convention.

Nonsense.

Yesterday was a wasted day in Minneapolis. Instead of attacks on Barack Obama and praise of John McCain the American people heard weather reports and news of Sarah Palin's family.

Conventions are four part acts, carefully scripted and plotted to tell a complex story. Yesterday the GOP had to throw out Act 1, and readjust acts 2-4.