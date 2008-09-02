On TNR.com today, Isaac Chotiner probes the mind of Charles Barkley, burgeoning politico and broadcaster extraordinaire. The wide-ranging conversation covers everything from Barkley's fear of technological progress to his plans to run for governor of Alabama. Here are some choice snippets.
Barkley on electronic correspondence:
Did you see the tribute to Teddy Kennedy?
I did not. I was flying in.
You should check it out online.
I have to get a computer first.
You should get on that.
I have made it these first 45 years without a computer. It is probably too late for me now.
But--
I just got emails! Quit pushing me.
Barkley on ideological labels:
But Charles, you don't think you've become more liberal?
More liberal? I do not use words like liberal or conservative. You can ask me a question and I will give you an answer. Those are words rich people on television use to divide and conquer. I am pro-choice. And if gay people want to get married, that is none of my business. God bless them.
Anyway, there's much more Barkley-ian goodness to be found here.
--Eric Zimmermann