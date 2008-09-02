On TNR.com today, Isaac Chotiner probes the mind of Charles Barkley, burgeoning politico and broadcaster extraordinaire. The wide-ranging conversation covers everything from Barkley's fear of technological progress to his plans to run for governor of Alabama. Here are some choice snippets.

Barkley on electronic correspondence:

Did you see the tribute to Teddy Kennedy? I did not. I was flying in. You should check it out online. I have to get a computer first. You should get on that. I have made it these first 45 years without a computer. It is probably too late for me now. But-- I just got emails! Quit pushing me.

Barkley on ideological labels:



But Charles, you don't think you've become more liberal? More liberal? I do not use words like liberal or conservative. You can ask me a question and I will give you an answer. Those are words rich people on television use to divide and conquer. I am pro-choice. And if gay people want to get married, that is none of my business. God bless them.

Anyway, there's much more Barkley-ian goodness to be found here.