On August 26th in Denver, TNR hosted Environmentalism: What's Next?, a forum on green strategies of the future. The program featured SmartPower president Brian Keane, Breakthrough Institute chairman Ted Nordhaus, Sen. Ben Nelson, and Sierra Club executive director Carl Pope, and was moderated by TNR editor Franklin Foer.

Nordhaus says the key to energy independence is NOT cap and trade, while Nelson explains his solution for China's bad environmental behavior: