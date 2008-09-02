At an appearance this morning at that joint New Hampshire-South Carolina breakfast (see below), Cindy managed to stretch the truth rather brazenly while discussing Sarah Palin: "She has no problem saying, 'No, we don't want that bridge to nowhere. If we want it, we'll pay for it...'"

Er, not exactly. Palin was a big supporter of the "bridge to nowhere" both before and after her election as governor in 2006. She only changed her tune after the project had made Alaska a national laughing stock and it was clear Congress wasn't ponying up anyway. See here for details.

--Noam Scheiber