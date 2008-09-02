Tony Blair, who has been relegated to a message boy in the Middle East (shik yingel, as they say in Yiddish), has a sister-in-law who arrived in Gaza on two boats with 43 other so very idealistic meddlers. Their mission: "to break the siege of Gaza." Now apparently neither Egypt nor Israel will let Lauren Booth leave the strip by land. She came to make trouble and she made trouble for herself. Poor Lauren, she says she wants to "free Gaza," the slogan of the boaters from Gaza. Let her work to free Gaza from inside. And, if she wants to leave, let her leave by boat.