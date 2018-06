...it's being run by Rick Davis, not Steve Schmidt. Recall that Schmidt basically took over the McCain campaign after its flabby, undisciplined performance under Davis. According to a Jonathan Martin story from the time of the shakeup, Davis saw his portfolio reduced to "general strategy, helping to plan the convention, picking a vice president and tending to the needs of major donors."

We saw how well the second-to-last item went...

--Noam Scheiber