Our colleague Tom Edsall has an interesting piece surveying GOP attitudes towards Sarah Palin. My reading: This talk of Palin exiting the tickets is way overblown. But he does have one juicy anonymous quote: "Of course people talk about it [pulling Palin off the ticket] over a drink or at breakfast. Everyone agrees that it's not in the cards now, but it's crazy to tell you animals [reporters] that there is a total vacuum of thought."

--Franklin Foer