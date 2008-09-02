John Kerry, who says he doesn't like outsourcing, wants to outsource our national security. That's the most dangerous outsourcing of all. This politician wants to be leader of the free world. Free for how long?

and then this:

George W. Bush wants to grab terrorists by the throat and not let them go to get a better grip. From John Kerry, they get a "yes/no/maybe" bowl of mush that can only encourage our enemies and confuse our friends.

And don't forget that at the end of this tirade, Miller told Chris Matthews, "Get out of my face!" and threatened him to a duel.

Lieberman's address was a pro-McCain speech, not an anti-Obama one. Not only did Lieberman hardly dwell on Obama, but what he did say about the Democratic nominee was perfectly legitimate criticism, hardly the scornful and sarcastic insults that Miller launched at his Senate colleague. And Lieberman may be the only person in history to get the attendees at a Republican National Convention to applaud Bill Clinton.

There's also the matter of temperament. Throughout his speech and thereafter, Miller was red-in-the-face, spittin' mad. Tonight, Lieberman was his usual, menschy self.

There are many things one can criticize about Joe Lieberman. You can call him sanctimonious, self-righteous, or fault him for placing so much emphasis on foreign policy to the point that he's campaigning for the rival party's nominee. But you cannot, at least not seriously, compare him to Zell Miller.