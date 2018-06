Hearing McCain's story narrated by Fred Thompson is certainly impressive on some level, even moving at times. But it's ultimately pretty remote. All the talk about duty, honor, valor--it's as though the presidency were a lifetime achievement award. It felt like we were back to the pre-Steve Schmidt days, when Dole analogies were all the rage.

As for the Obama portions, they sounded a little snide to my ears. But who knows...

--Noam Scheiber