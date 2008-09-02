So is he a Democrat or not? I thought he had pointedly distanced himself from his old party. Doesn't he calls himself an Independent Democrat now? It’s more than a bit galling that he ignored his act of separation, describing himself (without qualification) as a Democrat tonight. Apparently, he wants out of the party, except when it serves his rhetorical interests or earns him committee chairmanships.



Also, if you had doubts about his jumping the shark: Well, he went out of his way to praise Sarah Palin. That’s beyond testifying for a good friend.



--Franklin Foer

