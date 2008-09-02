Early on in the long, contentious Democratic primaries, Barack Obama was guilty of running a campaign based too heavily on biography and vague promises of breaking through partisan gridlock. It worked well enough initially, since Obama's story really was compelling and his credentials as a bipartisan reformer seemed legitimate. But it was only after Obama started peddling a more substantive message, focused on the actual policies he'd deliver, that he was able to secure the nomination.



Now the primaries are over, the general election campaign is underway, and campaign rhetoric is shifting back to biography and bipartisanship all over again. But it's not Obama making the pitch this time around. It's John McCain and his supporters.

We just saw it tonight, in the two prime-time speeches at the Republican convention. I'm guessing that tomorrow's headlines will focus mostly on what former Senator Fred Thompson and Senator Joe Lieberman said about McCain's embattled vice presidential nominee, Sarah Palin. But I thought the more telling portions were what they said--and didn't say--about McCain himself.

The primary focus of Thompson's speech was McCain's wartime service, with a heavy emphasis on the time McCain spent as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. As I wrote earlier, it remains an incredibly poignant story, even though it's been told so many times before. Few people have endured what McCain endured and few acted with such genuine heroism. But character is hardly the only trait we look for in a president, particularly when that character is based on actions that are now decades old. Leadership ability and judgment matter a great deal, too--maybe even more. Thompson's speech offered precious little evidence of that, to say nothing of the policies McCain would pursue as president.