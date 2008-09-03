As criticism around the Sarah Palin pick grows, Republicans and their allies have launched a concerted counter-offensive designed to delegitimize attacks against her.

What's fair?





Carly Fiorina's attack on the Obama campaign for raising questions about Governor Palin's experience was off-base. The McCain campaign has been criticizing Senator Obama's experience for months; shouldn't the Obama campaign be able to raise similiar questions about Gov. Palin? Experience was a major issue in this race long before Gov. Palin was selected. Surely it's legitimate for the Obama campaign -- or anyone else -- to raise questions about her lack of foreign policy credentials. Similarly, questions about Gov. Palin's policy positions or about the official government investigation into her actions as Governor are totally appropriate.