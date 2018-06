Essential convention reading: Arch-right doyenne Phyllis Schlafly proclaims the 2008 GOP platform "the most pro-life ever," and rhapsodizes about its language on immigration, international organizations like the UN and WTO, and climate change.

She also loves Sarah Palin: "It's hard to exaggerate the turnaround in the attitude of grass-roots Republicans.... Palin is a breath of fresh air to John McCain's campaign."

--Michael Crowley