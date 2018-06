Testing amniotic fluid? The media might have launched into a Sarah Palin feeding frenzy no matter what. But surely the fact that many--and maybe all!--of the National Enquirer's craziest charges about John Edwards were right is playing a major role here. Likewise Eliot Spitzer's astounding self-destruction. There's a sense in newsrooms these days that you simply can't discount a good rumor anymore, however wild....



--Michael Crowley