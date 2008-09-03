Foreign policy: Can a controversial US Weekly cover girl speak credibly about America's role in the world? Again, this is a speechwriting challenge. Palin has to sound fluent and confident in foreign policy issues without the comedic overpreparation of, say, Paris Hilton talking energy policy poolside in a bikini. There may be a temptation to name-check Waziristan and a list of obscure foreign leaders, but for now she's probably best-off sticking to broad conservative themes of American leadership and strength. Wait for the inevitable pop-quizzes that will come when she sits for TV interviews.

Biography + Economy: One good criticism of the GOP convention to date is how little attention its given to kitchen-table issues. Palin's speech is an opportunity to change that in a high-profile way. Look for her to tell a good American story about a woman of humble origins with high aspirations working hard, playing by the rules, and making something of herself. The people with whom this story likely resonates most are also the people feeling the hardest pinch these days. Next Palin can shift to her life today, as the working mother of a big family with (apparently) little room to spare in its budget. If I'm her speechwriter I'm looking for any and every bit of economic sacrifice she's made in the past several years. References to Hamburger Helper strongly encouraged, for instance. (And this of course has the added effect of diminishing the McCain estates storyline.)

Go Easy on Obama: Running mates are typically employed as attack dogs--recall how Joe Biden lit into McCain on the very day he was chosen. But McCain can't afford to seem nasty right now. She needs to clean up her own image first. At most, she's got room for a jab or two--but she should make it humorous.

Girl Power: Work in feminist-y historic-trailblazer language like she did in Dayton last week. It excites conservatives who have felt stuck on the losing side of Obama's historicality, jazzes up the media, and confounds her liberal critics

One speech can't dispel the fundamental doubts about Palin's qualifications. But a command performance may give the media pause in going after her as a lightweight, and will encourage Republican surrogates to climb father out on a limb in their public support of her. At this point, until it finds out whether any more shoes will drop from her quirky past, that's the best the McCain campaign can hope for.