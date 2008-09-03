We asked John Avlon, author of Independent Nation: How Centrists Can Change American Politics and Director of Speechwriting and Deputy Policy Director for Rudy Giuliani's 2008 presidential campaign, to give us an insider's perspective from the Republican convention:

The crowd in the convention center loved Fred Thompson's speech--the drawling delivery, the good ole boy character witness. Joe Lieberman doesn't have much charisma, but I'm betting that his speech last night will be remembered by history, if not his immediate audience...

--The Editors

