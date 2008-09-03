The Palin selection has created so much noise over these last few days that we thought it'd be a good idea to take a quick step back and run through some of her choicest statements. Here goes.

On Creationism vs. Evolution:

"Healthy debate is so important and it's so valuable in our schools. I am a proponent of teaching both. And you know, I say this too as the daughter of a science teacher. Growing up with being so privileged and blessed to be given a lot of information on, on both sides of the subject--creationism and evolution. It's been a healthy foundation for me. But don't be afraid of information and let kids debate both sides."

On the Iraq War:

"Pray for our military men and women who are striving to do what is right. Also, for this country, that our leaders, our national leaders, are sending [U.S. soldiers] out on a task that is from God. That's what we have to make sure that we're praying for, that there is a plan and that that plan is God's plan."

"A changing environment will affect Alaska more than any other state, because of our location. I'm not one though who would attribute it to being man-made."

On the "bridge to nowhere":