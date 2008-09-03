The Palin selection has created so much noise over these last few days that we thought it'd be a good idea to take a quick step back and run through some of her choicest statements. Here goes.
"Healthy debate is so important and it's so valuable in our schools. I am a proponent of teaching both. And you know, I say this too as the daughter of a science teacher. Growing up with being so privileged and blessed to be given a lot of information on, on both sides of the subject--creationism and evolution. It's been a healthy foundation for me. But don't be afraid of information and let kids debate both sides."
On the Iraq War:
global warming
"Pray for our military men and women who are striving to do what is right. Also, for this country, that our leaders, our national leaders, are sending [U.S. soldiers] out on a task that is from God. That's what we have to make sure that we're praying for, that there is a plan and that that plan is God's plan."
"A changing environment will affect Alaska more than any other state, because of our location. I'm not one though who would attribute it to being man-made."
On the "bridge to nowhere":
QUESTION: Would you continue state funding for the proposed Knik Arm and Gravina Island bridges?
PALIN: Yes. I would like to see Alaska's infrastructure projects built sooner rather than later. The window is now--while our congressional delegation is in a strong position to assist.
"As for all that VP talk all the time, I tell ya I still can't answer that question until someone answers for me what exactly it is a VP does everyday?"
On secessionist-favoring Alaskan Independence Party:
"Your party plays an important role in our state's politics...keep up the good work, and God bless you."
On "Troopergate":
"I've said all along, 'Hold me accountable. I'm telling the truth when I say, there was never pressure put upon Commissioner Monegan. I did not ask him to hire or fire anyone in the two years that we worked together. If it takes an investigation to prove that to Alaskans, then so be it, certainly."
--Amanda Silverman, James Martin, and Eric Zimmermann