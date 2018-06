I'm a couple days late to this, but evidently Diddy was very unimpressed with the Sarah Palin selection:

It is kind of funny watching hip-hop artists try to hitch their stars to Obama's. (From Puffy to Diddy to Sir Rock Obama? Please!) That said, lose the profanity, and Diddy's critique of the Palin pick isn't all that different from the standard Democratic talking points.



--Jason Zengerle