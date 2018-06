Number of exclamation points in Romney's prepared remarks: Seventeen. Number of exclamation points in Huckabee's and Giuliani's combined: Zero.

That pretty much sums up Romney's performance for me -- the cheerleader-in-chief, lobbing one-liner after one-liner. It didn't feel like a speech everyone will remember in 2012 when casting about for a GOP nominee, but maybe it was for the base.

--Eve Fairbanks