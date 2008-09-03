Mitt Romney just opened his speech by attacking East Coast elites.

That would be the same Mitt Romney who holds two degrees from Harvard, ran a top East Coast consulting firm, served as governor of Massachusetts, and makes his (primary) home in the wealthy Boston suburb of Belmont.

Seriously, though, I still have a soft spot for Romney. Yes, he's one of the most transparently calculating politicians of his generation. And, yes, to the extent he holds ideological principles I oppose them strongly. But I respect what he's accomplished, both in the private sector and in government. He's smart and serious and, down deep, believes in the importance of public service.

I know many people thought that, politically speaking, Romney would have been a terrible choice for McCain's number two. And there are plenty of good reasons to think that's true. Still, he would have brought a lot of assets to the ticket, too. He certainly understands policy, particularly economic policy. He'd have put Michigan in play. And, as we're seeing now, he gives a pretty good speech.