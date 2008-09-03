Unless I some how missed it, this riff was in Huckabee's prepared text, but not delivered:

Maybe the most dangerous threat of an Obama presidency is that he would continue to give madmen the benefit of the doubt. If he's wrong just once, we will pay a heavy price.

The ommission seems like more than an honest mistake. Huckabee has worked hard to cultivate his happy warrior persona. Is it possible that he just refused to mouth a line a McCain operative stuck in over his objections?

P.S. Please correct me if I'm wrong about the line. It wouldn't be the first time I missed something like that...

--Noam Scheiber