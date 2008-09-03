No question that the attacks on the media are firing up the GOP faithful. Also no question that a lot of people outside the GOP are skeptical of the media.

Still, I don't see how making media-bashing the centerpiece of your convention expands your coalition. It just sounds bitter, defensive, and more than a little conspiratorial. Tom DeLay's triumphalism notwithstanding, it's hard to believe you'd choose to do this if you weren't backed into it.

P.S. For what it's worth, here's how Palin plans to bash the media tonight:

I’m not a member of the permanent political establishment. And I’ve learned quickly, these past few days, that if you’re not a member in good standing of the Washington elite, then some in the media consider a candidate unqualified for that reason alone. But here’s a little news flash for all those reporters and commentators: I’m not going to Washington to seek their good opinion - I’m going to Washington to serve the people of this country.

--Noam Scheiber