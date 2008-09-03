Is Rudy Giuliani really going with the imagine-you're-hiring-someone-for-a-job metaphor? The look-through-their-resumes gambit? If I'm not mistaken, Giuliani is the dude who touted this guy as Homeland Security chief. Slamming Obama's preparedness is a good idea, but Rudy might want to block that particular metaphor.

(Also, I somehow don't think this particular line from his spiel was meant as a reference to Monica Goodling, but it'd be nice all the same: "Imagine that you have two job applications in your hand, and the names and the party affiliations have been blocked out." Yes, imagine!)

--Michael Schaffer