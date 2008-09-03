Since when is a "community organizer" such a big bad thing to the Republicans? I mean, aren't delegates essentially--nay, actually--community organizers? And shouldn't Republicans, along with all Americans, encourage all citizens to be community organizers? Say community organizing isn't enough of a qualification if you must, Ms. Palin, but mocking this noble form of leadership in front of people who will presumably be doing the kind of community organizing you'll soon rely on--getting out the vote, manning the polls, and registering non-voters--just seems wrong.



--Sacha Zimmerman

