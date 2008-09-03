And since our opponents in this presidential election seem to look down on that experience, let me explain to them what the job involves.
I guess a small-town mayor is sort of like a "community organizer," except that you have actual responsibilities. I might add that in small towns, we don't quite know what to make of a candidate who lavishes praise on working people when they are listening, and then talks about how bitterly they cling to their religion and guns when those people aren't listening.We tend to prefer candidates who don't talk about us one way in Scranton and another way in San Francisco.
--John B. Judis
Related: More from TNR on Sarah Palin's Big Convention Speech