Astoundingly, Sarah Palin may single-handedly be giving John McCain another chance at victory, one which seemed a distant hope after Obama's night at Invesco (which now feels like a month ago).

Why? Certainly not her qualifications, such as they are. Nor her ideology; Palin may be exciting the conservative base--but McCain will need more than that to win.



The answer is that she has become the thing McCain spent the summer attacking: a celebrity. Palin thrives because she is a cultural phenomenon. She is young, attractive, and grew up in a strange place. Sound familiar?

Throw in several elements that are manna for daytime TV--gender, motherhood, family, even a Jamie Lynn Spears cameo--and you have a cocktail at least as powerful as America's fascination with Obama's race. The question is whether it can trump issues and ideology.