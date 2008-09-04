2002 is the year that Sarah Palin tried to make the leap from mayor of Wasilla to higher office, running for lieutenant governor of Alaska and earning consideration for Frank Murkowski's Senate seat when he resigned to become governor.

It's also the year that Palin's husband quit his seven-year registration in the secessionist Alaska Independence Party and re-registered as an "undeclared" voter.

It's also the year that Palin, who was baptised as a Pentecostal in her teens, stopped attending her Pentecostal church in Wasilla and switched to an independent evangelical church.

I don't know what other politically inconvenient facts, if any, may emerge from Palin's biography. But 2002 seems to be the year she began rewriting it.