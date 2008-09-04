Inspired reader JT imagines a GOP primary debate in Muscatine:

Gov. Palin:  We are going to change America, change it from higher taxes, higher crime, and a quagmire in Afghanistan.
 
Fmr. Gov. Romney:  I know how to make change. I'm running on 20 years of a record of change of commitment to America and conservatism, Gov. Palin is running on the strength of a speech from four years ago.  Are we going to have change with results, or change with a teleprompter?  We know what that has gotten us.

--Michael Crowley