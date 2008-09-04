Say it ain't so, Coach Gibbs! The Redskins legend, a fundamentalist in matters of running game and Biblical interpretation, is to speak tonite in Saint Paul. Fans who watched him on the sidelines last season, though, won't be surprised to learn that his timing is off: Anyone sufficently Redskins-obsessed to be swayed by the old coach will likely be watching the team's opener tonite instead of the convention. And, who knows, the sight of a non-Gibbs coach on the team's sidelines, and the attendant reminders about how mediocre Gibbs return turned out to be, may wind up diminishing any political influence he may have had.

--Michael Schaffer

