The Sarah Palin biographical film, which wasn't shown last night thanks to Rudy Giuliani's longwinded unpleasantness, aired tonight instead and advertised her as "a remarkable woman who's never been afraid to put her city, state, or country first." The video's clear intent is to suggest that these are all the same thing, but of course they're not. When Palin hired a lobbyist to aquire a staggering amount of federal earmark money for tiny Wasilla, for instance, she wasn't exactly putting "America First." Nor was her evident sympathy for, and her husband's long membership in, the secessionist Alaskan Independence Party (slogan: "Alaska First, Alaska Always") what one would typically characterize as supportive of the red, white, and blue.

Indeed, this evident difficulty with establishing priority can't help but bring to mind one of the more memorable moments of a fellow Palin:

--Christopher Orr

