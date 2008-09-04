Earlier in the day, I posted Mike Gerson's thoughts on what McCain needed to get done tonight -- namely, give listeners something they're not used to hearing from a Republican. Gerson seems not to have heard what he was hoping for. From his postgame on MSNBC:

The policy in the speech was rather typical for a Republican. Pretty disappointing. It didn't do a lot of outreach to moderates and independents on issues that they care about. It talked about issues like drilling and school choice which was really speaking to the converted. I think that was a missed opportunity.

--Eve Fairbanks

