But McCain has become somewhat circumspect--he no longer talks of the “transcendent threat” of radical Islam--because, I suspect, he recognizes that Americans don’t feel mortally threatened and that based on the experience of the Iraq war, are skeptical of these kind of appeals. But lacking these appeals, will McCain’s slogan of “country first”--and his own story--may not have the kind of resonance he hopes for. Certainly it will with veterans and with the World War II and early Cold War generations, but I’m not sure it will with other Americans.

2) During the height of the New Deal majority, Republicans running for office in a state like New York or my state of Maryland would never advertise their party allegiance. Then, during the Reagan years, being a Republican became popular, especially in the South and parts of the West. McCain is running a race like the Republicans used to do during the previous Democratic majority. It’s a tacit recognition on his part that Democrats are going to control the Congress and many of the states next year.

In his speech, McCain only used the term “Republican” to blame his party as well as the Democrats for the ills of Washington. He said he didn’t work “for a party.” And he promised to work with Democrats and appoint them to his government. That’s a remarkable change from the Bush strategy of 2004 and bodes well for the country if McCain does win.

3) During his campaign, McCain emphasized biography and foreign policy and talked little about the economy. In this speech, he gave first billing to biography, second to the economy, and third to foreign policy. Most of his economic programs are Republican retreads--Bush’s tax cuts, Robert Dole’s crusade for vouchers and against the teachers’ unions--but he has to get some credit for being more specific in this respect than Barack Obama was.

There was, however, a certain unreality to McCain’s display of concern that finally peeked through when he tried to elaborate a vision of a new American economy. As he said that he would “encourage the development and use of flex fuel, hybrid and electric automobiles,” he shrugged, as if he were repeating lines in which he had no particular interest. Watch it on video.