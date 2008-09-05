Above, Ben makes light of McCain's apparent trouble pronouncing the name of our nation's capital. Those of us who grew up in DC, though, have no trouble understanding it. McCain, who spent his teenage years attending Episcopal High School just across the Potomac, pronounces the town's name in exactly the same way as local natives of a certain generation do. "Warshington" is merely the hometown version of "Noo Yawk" or "Missourah." Which means McCain, the man who promises to radically change the capital he professes to disdain, would be the first president with...a DC accent.

--Michael Schaffer