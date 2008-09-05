First, he has to direct the Peter-Jackson-produced adaptation of The Hobbit and its planned sequel, Hobbit 2: Bilbo Boogaloo (title subject to later revision). Then, in some sequence, he'll do an adaptation of the upcoming Dan Simmons horror novel Drood, and remakes of Frankenstein, Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and Slaughterhouse Five. He'll also reportedly be producing (but not directing) adaptations of the novels Hater and Crimson Peak. And he's hoping to squeeze another Hellboy movie and an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's "At the Mountains of Madness" in there somewhere. (The full details of his very busy decade here.)

I think this is what you call "tenure."

--Christopher Orr

