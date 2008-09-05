I am deep in the Berkshires where, believe it or not, wi-fi internet service is very dicey. I am exasperated in not being able to discuss with you my thoughts and feelings about John McCain last night. I will do so as soon as my online service rights itself.

In the meantime I want to point out a very clairvoyant story by my daughter writing on the Vanity Fair website. She is the author of many articles, two of which I am especially proud of. One is an article on the UN and Iraq and the second is about Gore and the press in 2000. But the particular piece is about Joe Biden when he was being ignored by everybody.