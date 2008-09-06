Wherever you go they are there. Go to Kinshasa and you'll find an

emissary from Chabad. Go to La Paz and you'll find another one.

There are hundreds of them around the world. And sometimes they are

welcome welcomers, like when thousands of Israeli and other Jewish

young people gather in Kathmandu for the Passover sedar.



Now a rabbi from the Hassidic movement of Lubavitch, Yosef Greenberg,

the head of the branch in Alaska, where there might be 5000 Jews (more

or less the the number of everybody on Wassila), has spoken up to

testify that Sarah Palin is a good friend of the Jews and a great

friend of Israel.



There is scarce evidence on this matter, one way or another. I

certainly don't attach much significance to the rumor that she was

once seen wearing a Pat Buchanan button. Even if she did that doesn't

make her an anti-Semite. It's more serious that MSNBC still carries him

as a network commentator, him and his rancid feelings about Jews.



But the fact is that Palin has not been involved with Jews at all, and

less so with Israel. How could she been otherwise? So this Lubavitch

endorsement or, to be more accurate, the endorsement from the

Lubavitch apparatus in Alaska is simply fatuous. abbi Greenberg, why

don't you just go back to saving young Jewish souls on their post-

adolescent treks through Alaska? And leave politics to the ordinary

citizenry who don't need clerical guidance about how they should vote.



