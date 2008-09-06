Sometimes I speak for AIPAC. Other times I speak to AIPAC. Yet other

times I speak about AIPAC. I also contribute to AIPAC. And there

are even times when I speak against AIPAC. In the next ten days I

will speaking at two events sponsored by AIPAC, no actually three. I

know AIPAC very well. It is made up of deeply patriotic Americans who

have a passion for and a stake in the security of Israel, God bless

them.



I don't know who ginned up this false spat between Joe Biden and

AIPAC. But even I, bound to

AIPAC in so many ways and over many years, don't believe that the

organization is the only one from which you can get an intelligent and

politically astute reading of where the American-Israeli relationship

should be going. There are also the Washington Institute for Near

East Policy, CAMERA, the President's Conference of Major American

Jewish Organizations, the Shalem Center, dozens of others.



In any case, Joe Biden has proved that his friendship for Israel is

axiomatic, as axiomatic as our friendship with England.



And here is an article I wrote on this matter ast week in the

Jerusalem Post.



