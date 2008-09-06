Sometimes I speak for AIPAC. Other times I speak to AIPAC. Yet other
times I speak about AIPAC. I also contribute to AIPAC. And there
are even times when I speak against AIPAC. In the next ten days I
will speaking at two events sponsored by AIPAC, no actually three. I
know AIPAC very well. It is made up of deeply patriotic Americans who
have a passion for and a stake in the security of Israel, God bless
them.
I don't know who ginned up this false spat between Joe Biden and
AIPAC. But even I, bound to
AIPAC in so many ways and over many years, don't believe that the
organization is the only one from which you can get an intelligent and
politically astute reading of where the American-Israeli relationship
should be going. There are also the Washington Institute for Near
East Policy, CAMERA, the President's Conference of Major American
Jewish Organizations, the Shalem Center, dozens of others.
In any case, Joe Biden has proved that his friendship for Israel is
axiomatic, as axiomatic as our friendship with England.
And here is an article I wrote on this matter ast week in the
Jerusalem Post.
Biden And Aipac
Sometimes I speak for AIPAC. Other times I speak to AIPAC. Yet other