This country is so gloriously mixed up that we are getting more and more exceptional. I mean "exceptional" in the ongoing reality of "American exceptionalism." The crossing of ethnic, racial and religious streams actually invigorates. It may actually be how God blesses America.

In any case, Rabbi Funnye is (according to Ha'aretz and the Forward) Michelle Obama's first cousin once removed. He is the chief rabbi of the Beth Shalom B'nei Zaken Ethiopian Hebrew Congregation in southwest Chicago and "serves on on the Chicago Board of Rabbis."