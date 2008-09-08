I've known Barney Frank since he was an undergraduate at Harvard. He is, with John Lewis and Henry Waxman, my favorite congressman. He is also, as you must know by now, smart as smart can be. And also very funny. But the Republican candidate to succeed Dick Cheney is not at all a funny matter, although she can time funny lines. Here's Frank's take, in yesterday's Globe, on the double talk now being put forward as serious discussion, actually as serious philosophical discussion of what God wants and the values that flow from His (I don't mean to get into an argument over semantics or theology here) will.