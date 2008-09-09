Mickey Kaus raises a potential problem for McCain:

Is McCain scared of campaigning without Palin? If they "split off," as candidates usually do, the crowds will go with Palin, no? McCain will be left looking unexciting. ...

It will be interesting to see what the crowds are for McCain come Thursday, when Palin's back in Alaska. If they revert to pre-Palin levels, does the McCain campaign then decide that Palin won't follow the typical running mate's schedule of doing mostly solo appearances? Instead, will they make her spend the bulk of the campaign stumping with McCain? More importantly, if the campaign does decide to do that, will Lindsey and Joe get jealous?



--Jason Zengerle

