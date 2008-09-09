



A wise political observer writes:

I don't believe it, Mike. Maybe if he campaigned with Obama in VA, he could make a .5 percent difference. I don't see him changing Ohio or any other critical state.

Perhaps. And I defer to this person's expertise. But they said similar things about Palin's impact at first. Sometimes hype is its own reward.

Another reader suggests a joint Powell-Hagel endorsement, to diminish any sense that Powell was simply siding with the black candidate. He adds: