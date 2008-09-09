

I suppose that some of you had long ago concluded that Ed Koch has crossed the river to the other side. One of the founders of the anti-Tammany Hall New York reform Democrats, he had moved to the center (where he was when he fought for Al Gore in the 1988 New York primary against dull dull dull Mike Dukakis and huckster Jesse Jackson). And the he endorsed George W. Bush in 2004. Oh my!



So what is he doing in this year's contest? The one thing he is not doing is endorsing his friend John McCain and McCain's altogether new friend Sarah Palin. In fact, he wants Barack Obama and Joseph Biden to be elected, and mostly on national security grounds. Here's his statement, personal, coherent, discerning. No bullshit from Koch, never before and not know.

