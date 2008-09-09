Apropos my posting on Bill Kristol's commentary on my Spine on Sarah Palin: a reader wrote in to remind me that Bill has other credentials than intellectual. The most salient was that he was chief of staff for Dan Quayle. Now, Palin is certainly much smarter than Quayle. But, then, who isn't? Still the former vice president

and the Republican aspirant for the spitting spittoon do share their politics in a big way. Apparently, Kristol is exactly where he was 20 years ago. No change here.

