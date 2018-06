Excellent news: The Large Hadron Collider in Geneva was switched on today, shot off its first beam of protons at nearly the speed of light, and... the earth hasn't been gobbled up by a newly spawned black hole, as some had feared early on

P.S. Of course, they haven't started smashing protons into each other yet, so doomsday still has a chance. A negligible chance, sure, but still a chance!

--Bradford Plumer